Soccer Legend Diego Maradona All Smiles After Emergency Brain Surgery

Unbelievable photo of Diego Maradona -- who was smiling for a picture with his doctor just 8 days after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The Argentinian soccer legend was diagnosed last week with a subdural hematoma -- also known as a brain bleed, a potentially life-threatening condition requiring immediate surgery.

The 60-year-old went under the knife on Nov. 3 -- and it appears his recovery is going pretty well!

Maradona's doctor, Leopoldo Luque, posted a photo posing next to the soccer star ... who is still sporting a bandage to cover the scar on the right side of his head.

Dr. Luque told reporters he expects Maradona to be discharged from the hospital sometime Wednesday.

Maradona will reportedly continue his recovery at a rehabilitation facility just outside of Buenos Aires, where his daughter lives.

Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, also spoke to the media -- saying it's a "miracle" the soccer star survived the blood clot.

"Diego has gone through perhaps the hardest time of his life," Morla said.

"What is needed now is family togetherness and being surrounded by health professionals. With the doctors and his family, Diego will be as he should be: happy."