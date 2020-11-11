Jordan Brand Reveals Auto-Lacing Air Jordan 11s, No Strings? No Problem!

Breaking News

The Jumpman has entered the future!!!

The Jordan Brand has officially announced its first ever self-lacing sneaker ... and they look like they'd get Marty McFly's approval.

Dubbed the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, the sneakers are the first of Michael Jordan's iconic signature line to use Nike's electronically-controlled lacing technology ... and will mark the 25th anniversary of the original kicks released in 1995.

Remember, sneakerheads lost their minds when the Swoosh introduced the Nike MAG back in 2016 -- ya know, the "Back to the Future" kicks -- which also featured the Adapt tech.

While the self-lacing tech has showed up on other iconic shoes in recent years, it marks the first time it will appear on an Air Jordan shoe.

Fun fact -- shoe god Tinker Hatfield envisioned a lace-less design when he initially drew up the epic kicks years ago ... and now it's kinda finally happening!!

So, how do these things work?? The kicks are controlled by an app that will help customize the comfort ... as well as the color of the button on the side of the sneaks.

The kicks are set to be released next month ... and rumors say they will come with a $500 price tag.