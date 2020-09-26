Michael Jordan Gave Travis Scott Blessing To Shoot Music Vid At Illinois Mansion

Exclusive

Travis Scott had permission from the GOAT to shoot visuals for his newest track ... getting a personal blessing from Michael Jordan to make it happen at his famous Illinois mansion!!!

Cactus Jack just dropped his new hit, "FRANCHISE," with Young Thug and M.I.A. this week ... and His Airness' Highland Park home is heavily featured in the music video.

TMZ Sports has learned ... 29-year-old Travis -- who takes pride in his creativity -- thought the NBA legend's $14.8 MILLION pad would be the perfect set for his vid ... so he hit up MJ to get his approval.

We're told the decision was a complete no-brainer ... with Jordan giving his thumbs-up "without hesitation."

The connection is pretty organic -- Travis has released several signature colorways for the Air Jordan 1, 4 and 6 sneakers via his lucrative deal with Nike ... and has been loyal to the Swoosh for years.

As for the video, the place is recognizable off the rip -- the "23" being displayed at the gate is a dead giveaway.

On top of that, the indoor court's "Jumpman" logo featuring MJ's kids' names is seen during the vid ... as well as the epic backyard with pool and putting greens.

And, good news for those who fell in love with the house from the video -- it's currently for sale!!