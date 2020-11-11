Teofimo Lopez to Gervonta and Ryan Garcia, 'Who Wants That Ass Whoopin' First?'

'Who Wants That Ass Whoopin' First???'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing superstar Teofimo Lopez has a message for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia -- "Don't f*ck with me."

The reigning unified lightweight champion (he basically has all the belts at 135 pounds) says he knows there's a lot of chatter from the other stars in the division ... but he's not interested in verbal sparring. Teo wants to fight.

When asked specifically about a fight with Gervonta Davis in 2021 -- Lopez (who just defeated Vasyl Lomachenko) told us he's ready to go.

"Yeah, it can happen," 23-year-old Lopez told us while channeling his inner Ric Flair -- "In order for him to be the man, he gotta beat me."

As far as Gervonta's recent devastating knockout of Leo Santa Cruz, Lopez says he's not concerned -- it's Tank who should be worried.

"I can throw a mean ass uppercut as well and he'll go out. It goes both ways. I'm a very smart fighter when it comes to it and I'm the bigger guy at [135 pounds]. I'm the kingpin of 135 pounds."

Lopez even had this message for Davis, Garcia, Devin Haney, and anyone else looking to challenge him for his titles.

"Y'all calling out my name like I'm giving out free belts," Lopez says ... "But, deep down you know I'm the king of this division."

"If y'all wanna fight me, you know where to find me ... Don't f*ck with me, don't f*ck with me!"

He added, "The whole thing now is who's gonna be up first in line to get that ass whoopin'?!"