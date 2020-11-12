Kayleigh McEnany Bizarrely Ducks Question About Biden Transition
WH Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany Don't Ask Me, Ask The White House (Umm, Say Whaat???)
11/12/2020 8:22 AM PT
Well here's a new one -- Kayleigh McEnany punted a question about President-elect Joe Biden getting access to intelligent briefings, saying it's a question for The White House ... even though that's literally HER job!!!
The WH Press Secretary's absurd moment went down Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends," when they asked her if President Trump's considering looping Biden in during the transfer of Presidential power.
McEnany says she hasn't spoken to the Prez about that topic, but ... "that would be a question more for The White House."
Puzzled? Yeah, us too. So, we asked a different White House rep what gives, and got this -- "Kayleigh appeared in her personal capacity as a private citizen. She advises the campaign on a voluntary basis."
Oooookay! Now, Kayleigh's paying gig is still Press Secretary -- for the White House -- so, she essentially said ... that would be a question for ME, but at some other time. Welcome to the Twilight Zone. 🤷🏽♂️
Despite her next level dodging ... Kayleigh did say all laws are being following during "an expected transition" -- but quickly added, they expect Trump to continue being POTUS.
