UFC's Paul Felder Gets Bloody Face Stitched Up After dos Anjos Fight

Wanna see the aftermath of a bloody UFC brawl between two of the most badass dudes on the planet?!

Here's Paul Felder getting his face fixed up after his split-decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday ... and it ain't for the faint of heart.

Remember, the Irish Dragon took the fight on just 5 DAYS(!!!) notice and fought like a true warrior ... going all 5 rounds with RDA.

In fact, the dude initially thought he would be the color commentator for the event ... and had to cut 22 pounds in that quick turnaround to make weight at 155.75 pounds.

While the result may have not gone in Felder's favor, the fact he even stepped up to the challenge has earned the guy some serious props in the fighting game.

Not only did Felder take it like a champ, he was even down to show off his patch-up job after the fight ... and he seemed to be in good spirits.