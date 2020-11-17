Nick Foles Initial X-Rays Show No Broken Hip ... After Violent Hit on 'MNF'

Breaking News

Some good news for Nick Foles -- initial tests show he did not suffer a broken hip on Monday night, despite being carted off the field.

The Chicago Bears QB took a serious shot from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo during the final minutes of the 4th quarter while trying to put together a game-winning drive.

31-year-old Foles landed hard on his right hip and was obviously in serious pain. He was eventually carted off the field and there was real concern he suffered a season-ending injury.

But, good news by way of NFL Network's Mike Garafolo who says initial tests on Nick's hip are "extremely positive."

From @gmfb: Despite the image of him leaving the field on a cart, #Bears QB Nick Foles did not suffer a major injury, sources say. Initial tests showed no fracture in his hip. He'll undergo further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/LmKR6uiYit — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2020 @MikeGarafolo

"There was no sign of a break in the hip," Garafolo said Tuesday morning on "Good Morning Football."

"The immediate fear was that there was a fracture in the hip, but tests taken at the stadium did not reveal a fracture. So, that is really good news for Nick Foles, at least initially."

Garafolo said Foles will continue to undergo tests, but right now there's hope he can return to face the Packers on Nov. 29 -- following the team's bye week.

As for the other Bears QB, Mitch Trubisky -- he's still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 8.

Bears coach Matt Nagy says he's unsure if Mitch will be ready to go by Week 12 against Green Bay.

"I don't know yet about Mitch. I think there's a possibility, but I don't know that for sure," Nagy said Monday night.

"I think it's going to be day-by-day. I don't know if he knows that. So, we'll just keep an eye on that. Obviously, with Nick's status, we'll have to see where that's at as we go."