AEW's Nyla Rose Takes Sledgehammer to Jaguar In Wild New Trailer By Director X!

Play video content Exclusive AEW

AEW + Director X = 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯

TMZ Sports has obtained AEW's explosive new trailer -- featuring Nyla Rose using a sledgehammer to smash the living hell out of a Jaguar ... and it's AWESOME!

The trailer was put together by legendary music video and movie director, Director X -- who's worked with every major artist you've ever heard of from Jay-Z to Rihanna to Kanye, Bieber to Drake ... even Ariana Grande, One Direction and Korn!

Director X tells TMZ Sports the goal is to show how AEW is "smashing the status quo" -- and what better way to than to give Nyla Rose a sledgehammer and let her tee off!

Play video content TMZSports.com

FYI, Rose is the first transgender wrestler signed to a major wrestling promotion -- and Director X tells us he was so moved by her story, it became an obvious decision to open the video with Nyla's glass-shattering scene.

"I mean it just felt right," Director X tells us ... "It's by far the most dramatic scene. She has one of the most dramatic stories you know what I'm saying? Like it's a big, big deal."

Director X says empowering women like Nyla says a lot about AEW and how they're taking pro wrestling to the next level.

The trailer also features Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and more ... explaining how they launched a brand new successful wrestling promotion against all odds. The ultimate underdog story.

The video also celebrates the 1 year anniversary of "AEW Dynamite" -- the #1 wrestling show on Wednesday nights on TNT.

"We're boundless in our ability to grow," Cody says ... "We're boundless in our talent."