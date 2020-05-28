Mike Tyson Ignites AEW Brawl with Chris Jericho, Henry Cejudo Involved

Play video content Breaking News AEW on TNT

Insane scene in the squared circle Wednesday ... Mike Tyson kicked off a benches-clearing brawl by shoving Chris Jericho -- and UFC star Henry Cejudo was in the middle of it all!!

The fracas all went down toward the end of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Fla. ... when Jericho called out Iron Mike for betraying him during a WWE match back in 2010.

Chris demanded Tyson apologize ... but Mike -- whose in-ring entourage included Cejudo and other MMA stars Vitor Belfort and Rashad Evans -- was having none of it.

Tyson straight up mocked Jericho ... ripped off his shirt, and taunted the guy right to his face!!

Then, Mike shoved Chris ... Chris pushed back -- AND ALL HELL BROKE LOOSE!!!

We know ... it's scripted ... BUT IT'S AWESOME!!!

Check out the footage, the melee featured damn near every wrestler in the building -- with Cejudo, Evans and Belfort all mixing it up too!!

Eventually, Tyson and Jericho were restrained ... with the help of Cejudo and the other MMA stars -- but it all begs the question, is this the return to the ring Tyson's been teasing?!

As we previously reported, Mike's been training like a mad man and has said he wants to return to boxing for charity ... and is even open to a rematch with Evander Holyfield.

But, Iron Mike's now played a role in TWO AEW storylines the last few days -- remember, he got on the mat Saturday night for a Pay-per-view event -- so, could this be a legit future for the boxing legend as well???

As for Cejudo ... he retired from the UFC this month -- and a TON of MMA stars like Ronda Rousey and Ken Shamrock have made the leap to pro wrestling in their post-fight careers.