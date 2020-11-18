DeAndre Baker Set To Sign With K.C. Chiefs ... After Armed Robbery Case Dropped

Breaking News

DeAndre Baker has found a new football home after his armed robbery case was dropped ... he's reportedly set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming days.

The cornerback -- who was cut from the NY Giants after he was hit with multiple felony charges stemming from his alleged role in a May 13 incident -- will visit K.C. this week and is set to ink a deal to join the team shortly after, according to multiple reports.

Baker is expected to begin his career as a Chief on the team's practice squad.

It's huge news for the 23-year-old former 2019 1st-round pick ... because just a few days ago, he was staring down LIFE IN PRISON.

We broke the story, Baker was accused of pulling out a semi-automatic firearm at a cookout in Miramar, FL. and ordering partygoers to give him their cash, watches and other valuables.

Baker was arrested and ultimately hit with multiple counts of robbery with a firearm.

But, prosecutors announced Monday they dropped all the charges after they say the alleged victims and witnesses in the case became "uncooperative" and had their credibility "inalterably tarnished."

Prosecutors claim it all stemmed from an attorney, William Dean, who represented 3 victims in the case.

"[Dean] was arrested for extortion related to soliciting a cash payout on behalf of the three men in exchange for altered testimony," prosecutors said.

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, was thrilled with the prosecutors' decision ... telling TMZ Sports on Monday, "The result is the correct result in dismissing Deandre's case. We have been saying he was a victim of an extortion from day one."