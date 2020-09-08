DeAndre Baker Cut By NY Giants, Faces Life In Robbery Case

Breaking News

The NY Giants have officially cut ties with DeAndre Baker -- who's facing life in prison for his alleged role in an armed robbery.

The move was expected ever since Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced prosecutors would be moving forward with 4 counts of robbery with a firearm against Baker stemming from a May 13 incident.

Baker was a star for the Georgia Bulldogs before being selected by the Giants with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was expected to compete for a starting job this season.

As we previously reported, Baker -- along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar -- was arrested for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint during a cookout in Miramar, FL.

Cops initially said ... witnesses told them Baker pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and directed Dunbar to start taking expensive watches and other valuables from people at the cookout.

Prosecutors later dropped ALL of the charges against Dunbar, but Baker has been formally charged with 4 counts of robbery with a firearm.

If convicted, Baker faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.