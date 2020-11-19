Older Woman Attacked by Maskless Couple Over Elevator Argument

Play video content NYPD Crime Stoppers

A 60-year-old woman who tried to get a young couple to mask up before getting in an elevator with her got pummeled ... and cops are on the hunt for her attackers.

The video is sickening ... the woman's about to get on a subway station elevator near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when the maskless couple tries to follow her.

Cops say she asked them to put on masks before they all got in the elevator together -- but instead the guy knocked her over as he barged into the elevator. While she's down ... both the guy and the girl strike her -- looks like the guy punched her even after she was down on the ground.

According to police ... the couple -- both believed to be between 16-20 years old -- fled the scene and are still at large. The woman suffered bruising to her face and pain in her legs.