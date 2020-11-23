Gigi Hadid Shows Off Baby and Xmas Decorations, Still No Name Reveal

Gigi Hadid's teasing fans, but still not handing out the gift they want for the holidays ... that first full-face shot of her baby with Zayn Malik. Patience, grasshoppers.

The supermodel decided to show her baby daughter off a little bit -- something she's rarely done since the little one was born in September -- along with several photos of Christmas decorations put up in her home.

Gigi still hasn't provided the world with a photo of her girl's face, but the shots of her daughter resting on her chest in a baby carrier are adorable nonetheless.

Zayn and Gigi are keeping mum, to the public at least, about her name, but it seems "da bestie" is an early nickname. Gigi wrote ... "A whole new kind of busy & tired ... but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

Based on the shots of Mom and daughter and the festive decorations, it appears Gigi's at their Pennsylvania home ... where she's been living for months during the coronavirus pandemic.