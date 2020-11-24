Patrick Mahomes Says He'll Slather His Thanksgiving Turkey In Ketchup, 'You Know Me'

Patrick Mahomes I'll Slather My Thanksgiving Turkey In Ketchup ... 'You Know Me'

11/24/2020 6:55 AM PT
Pass the gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing ... and ketchup?!

Yup, Patrick Mahomes says he loves the tomatoey stuff SO MUCH, he's planning on slathering it all over his Thanksgiving Day meal!!!

The K.C. Chiefs superstar -- well known for his love of ketchup -- confirmed with the guys on KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday that he will, in fact, even put ketchup on his turkey.

"Yeah, dude, I mean come on," Mahomes said. "You got to put ketchup on that!"

In fact, Mahomes says if ham is part of his Thanksgiving feast Thursday as well ... that'll get the ketchup treatment too!!!

And, when the guys asked him if he was joking ... Mahomes said flat-out, hell no!

"Come on," the Chiefs star said with a laugh, "you know me better than that!"

Mahomes' infatuation with ketchup clearly knows no bounds ... in the past, he's admitted to putting it on steak, eggs and mac and cheese. The guy even has an endorsement deal with Hunt's to make sure he's always got a fresh bottle handy!

Sounds kinda weird to us ... but, hey, if it makes ya the best QB of this generation -- pass it over with the green bean casserole, please!

