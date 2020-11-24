Peyton Manning's Hosting Reboot Of Quiz Show, 'College Bowl'

Breaking News

Peyton Manning stiff-armed the "Monday Night Football" gig ... but the future Hall of Fame QB found a show he's down to host -- a reboot of the 1960's game show, "College Bowl."

44-year-old Manning has signed on to host the 10-episode season of the once super-popular game show ... a quiz show which pits college students from different universities against each other.

The prize??

Well, SCHOLARSHIP $$$$!!!

The 2x Super Bowl-winning QB is pumped for the new gig (and the loads of prize money they're goin' to give away), saying ... “I’ve always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back ‘College Bowl.”

“Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can’t wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team,” Manning says.

And, while Peyton is hosting the show -- which originally aired CBS and then NBC until 1970 -- he's also getting some help from his brothers, Eli and Cooper ... who are reportedly serving as Executive Producers.