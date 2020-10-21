Peyton Manning Hits Beer Cans Off Statues With David Letterman, Still Got It!

Breaking News

Peyton Manning hasn't missed a beat in retirement -- not only does he have abs now, but the 44-year-old's arm is lookin' accurate as ever ... by knocking beer cans off statues with his buddy, David Letterman!!

It may seem pretty random, but here's what we know ... the 2-time Super Bowl champ hit up the late-night legend to shoot a segment for his "Peyton's Places" show with ESPN ... and DL agreed to do it at his alma mater, Ball State University.

So, what's there to do in Muncie, Indiana?? How about throwing perfect dart passes at beer cans on campus statues!!

I SAW PEYTON MANNING AND DAVID LETTERMAN ON CAMPUS. pic.twitter.com/HDDn9ZpHPR — erin 🌼 (@oboe_erbear) October 20, 2020 @oboe_erbear

Of course, Peyton's practically been showing off in recent weeks -- he even flaunted a 6-pack while beachin' it up in Miami!

Peyton kept up the momentum on Tuesday, by showing off his pin-point precision while knocking the can off a statue draped in a custom Letterman Colts jersey.

Peyton Manning absolutely smoking beer cans with David Letterman at ball state right now pic.twitter.com/BPf4sNt9TB — Mett (@PMIMett) October 20, 2020 @PMIMett

Ball State football released a statement on their visit, saying, "It was an exciting day for our football program,” athletic director Beth Goetz said. "The team was thrilled to engage with these two Indiana legends for 'Peyton’s Places.'"

"We are grateful for the opportunity to help showcase our campus, as it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes and coaches."

Hey ... Peyton's only 44. We sure he's retired for good??