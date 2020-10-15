Charles Barkley to Humiliate Himself for Charity In Golf Match with Peyton Manning
10/15/2020 8:03 AM PT
Charles Barkley has agreed to put his atrocious golf skills on display to the world ... all for a charity match with Peyton Manning, Steph Curry and Phil Mickelson.
Yep, Sir Chuck is replacing Tom Brady for "The Match 3" -- which is expected to raise millions for COVID-19 relief, according to Sportico.
Remember, The Match 2 back in May was a huge success -- with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning taking on Phil and Tom Brady.
Since TB12 is a little busy these days with the NFL season, Barkley has offered to step in and take his spot.
The only issue ... Barkley is a TURRRRRRIBLE golfer!! Like, super bad!
But, this event will be more about the trash talk than a showcase of Chuck's skills on the links.
Tiger is also out for the event -- he'll be replaced by Steph Curry, who's actually REALLY good.
The Match 3 is set to go down on Friday, Nov. 27 -- and will hope to break the $20 MILLION raised for charity by the Match 2.
Of course, Tom Brady famously struggled most of the way during The Match 2 (even splitting his pants on live TV) ... only to redeem himself with an UNREAL SHOT on the 7th hole!
Can Chuck do better? Probably not ... but it'll be fun to watch!
