John Daly Hits Epic Golf Shot, Barefoot Hole-In-One!

Breaking News

JOHN DALY'S STILL GOT IT!!!

The 54-year-old golf legend stepped up to a tee box in Virginia on Monday ... and sank a crazy hole-in-one -- and he did it all barefoot!!!

The surreal scene was captured on video ... showing JD acing a par 3 at a charity tournament at The Federal Club in Glen Allen, VA. as if he were chillin' on a range in Hawaii.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the footage ... Daly -- sans kicks -- took a little wedge on the 163-yard hole, and fired the ball straight into the cup!!

Everyone lost their minds over the shot ... slapping hands with the former The Open champ -- and Daly nearly dropped an f-bomb appearing to brag about his career hole-in-1 total afterward!

"That makes 11 of them mother --," he said with a laugh before realizing the camera was rollin'.

EPIC!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

By the way, it's great to see Daly looking good ... he just revealed last month he had surgery to treat bladder cancer -- and it's clear he ain't letting that stop him from being a golf G.O.A.T.