Donald Trump Claims He's Shot 'Low 70s' At Impossibly Hard Winged Foot Golf Course

Breaking News

Donald Trump is an AMAZING golfer. Kim Jong-un loves Dennis Rodman. And, Tom Brady will recover from his poor Week 1 outing ... this according to sports fan Donald Trump!

The President just appeared on FOX Sports Radio's Outkick The Coverage Show hosted by Clay Travis ... and hit everything from college football to the NFL to the PGA.

First ... TRUMP ON GOLF.

POTUS claimed he's shot in the "low 70s" -- a score most pros strive for -- at the impossibly hard Winged Foot golf course in NY ... adding he's done it "quite a bit!"

Of course, the feat -- if true -- would make Donald nearly a scratch golfer ... Winged Foot is known as one of the toughest courses in America, and is expected to give guys like Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson fits this weekend at the PGA Tour's U.S. Open.

In fact, some believe scores in the low 70s might win the whole tournament!!!!

But, Trump insists he's gone that low at the venue several times ... telling Travis on Thursday, "I've been a member there a long time."

Donald has never been shy about boasting about his golf game ... but, remember, PLENTY of people have accused him of shaving strokes around the course.

Celebs like Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar De La Hoya have said he's a big-time cheat ... but, then again, others like John Daly have claimed the President plays straight-up.

Trump also talked about his relationship with Tiger, saying they still golf all the time -- "he's a really great guy."

Trump also says he just loves to be around golfers, because, "I just find golfers to be a very high-quality group of people."

TRUMP ON NORTH KOREA

Trump told Travis that Kim Jong-un is a big fan of Dennis Rodman and he's considered using the NBA legend as liaison ambassador between the U.S. and North Korea.

"I always said Dennis would be better than these stiffs they send over to try to know him," Trump said.

Trump added, "We should use [Dennis] over someone who graduated from Harvard."

TRUMP ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trump is very proud of helping to resurrect the Big Ten's 2020 football season and says he's now going to focus on helping the Pac-12.

Trump noted the clock is ticking on the conference to save its fall season ... but said he's making a real effort to try to help.

TRUMP ON TOM BRADY

Trump says he watched Tom's Buccaneers lose to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 -- but isn't losing faith in the QB.

"I did watch Tom. I like Tom a lot. I think he'll be fine -- I guess it was a break-in game."