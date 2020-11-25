Aaron Rodgers Pissed About WR Getting Death Threats ... 'Chill Out, It's a Game!'

Breaking News

"Just chill out a little bit. It's a game."

That's Aaron Rodgers responding to the IDIOTS who made death threats at Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling -- reminding everyone to CALM THE HELL DOWN.

Remember, Valdes-Scantling had a costly fumble in overtime against the Colts on Sunday -- and it ultimately led to Green Bay losing an important game.

After the game, MVS got death threats from morons on social media. The WR clapped back at the time saying, "Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick."

Enter Aaron Rodgers ... who was asked about the situation Tuesday on the "The Pat McAfee Show" -- where he went off on the lunatics behind the threats.

"Anybody who is so distraught about this that they need to go to Twitter and talk about killing someone, I would suggest that you relax," Rodgers said.

He continued, "It’s a game. We’re all trying our best. We’re trying to entertain you, but we’re also trying to do our best because we have a lot of pride in our performance."

"Nobody’s trying to do anything to f*ck up our season or your precious watching experience."

Rodgers said MVS is, in fact, one of the most productive wideouts he's EVER played with ... and the QB made it clear Valdes-Scantling is integral to the Packers' success -- despite his late turnover against Indianapolis.