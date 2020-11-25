John Wall Hands Out 1,000 Meals In D.C., Fan Brings Up Trade Rumors to NBA Star
11/25/2020 6:55 AM PT
"Hey baby boy, if you leave -- I'm still gonna love you!"
That's what one Wizards fan told John Wall straight to his face at a food giveaway in D.C. on Tuesday amid rumors Wall wants out of Washington.
Wall -- along with volunteers from the John Wall Family Foundation -- handed out 1,000 free meals to people in the D.C. area. He also blessed 150 families with $25 gift cards for groceries.
The fans showered Wall with love for hosting the event -- and Wall told the fans how much he loves working with the community in D.C.
But, the topic on everyone's mind ... is John Wall leaving?
There are reports Wall wants out of the organization that took him with the #1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.
He repeatedly told reporters "no comment" when asked about the situation.
But, he couldn't help but crack a smile when the fans heaped praise on Wall for everything he's done in D.C. over the last decade.
So, will he stay? Will he go? Who knows ... but for now, give the guy some credit for helping feed a ton of families.
