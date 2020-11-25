Meghan Markle Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in July

Breaking News

Meghan Markle shared her grief Wednesday, going public about suffering a miscarriage back in July ... and it all relates back to a reporter asking her a question long ago, "Are you okay?"

Markle wrote an op-ed piece for the NYT, revealing on a July morning she was tending to baby Archie ... "After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right."

Meghan's fears were realized ... "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, I was losing my second."

She then describes the heartbreak ... "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears."

Meghan confessed, "I tried to imagine how we'd heal" ... and then, months later, she remembered that reporter's simple question, "Are you okay?" She recalled how her answer resonated with people ... that she was NOT okay, and it was liberating to honestly explain.

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok ... it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."



She says she wanted to share her heartbreak ... "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

Mehan goes on to talk about 2020 and its horrors -- coronavirus, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, a country ripped apart by strife, and on and on.