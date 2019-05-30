NFL's Nick Foles Wife Suffers Miscarriage ... 'Traumatic Loss'

Nick Foles' Wife Suffers Miscarriage, 'Traumatic Loss'

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nick Foles is revealing why he's been MIA at team workouts this week -- saying his wife suffered a miscarriage in her 15th week of pregnancy and the family is devastated.

Nick's wife, Tori (who was pregnant with their 2nd child), penned an emotional statement on social media explaining how she felt sick on Sunday morning after fighting some sort of "virus" ... but things escalated quickly.

"I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong," Tori says ... "Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy."

"To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process."

Tori says he later found out she had contracted an infection of pneumonia in her blood.

On Wednesday, Tori said she's back home after being released from the hospital and she's continuing to recover "physically from the infection with antibiotics (already much better) as well as emotionally from this traumatic loss."

She added, "The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

Nick also issued a statement saying, "Tori has written a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week. We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers."