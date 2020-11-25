Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID Again with Mild Symptoms, Out for Iron Bowl

Nick Saban Positive for COVID Again w/ Mild Symptoms ... Out for Iron Bowl

11/25/2020 8:23 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 -- again -- only this time he's symptomatic and will likely not coach in the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Saturday.

"This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19," the University said in a statement.

"He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home."

#1 ranked Alabama is set to take on #22 ranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl this weekend -- a HUGE game -- but Saban is not expected to be on the sidelines this time around.

Saban previously tested positive for COVID back in October -- but was not symptomatic and he ultimately coached just 3 days after the positive test when Bama took on Georgia. The Tide won that game in a 41 to 24 shellacking.

After the game, Saban was seen on video dancing in the locker room with players while NOT wearing a mask.

Get well soon, Coach.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later