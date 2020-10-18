Coach Nick Saban Dances In Locker Room After Negative Covid Test and Alabama Win

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was back in the game Saturday when his team trounced the University of Georgia ... and the team celebrated the win in spectacular fashion with its formerly COVID-positive coach.

Saban tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday and immediately went home to quarantine. He says he stayed asymptomatic and subsequent tests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday were all negative. So Saban returned and led his team to a 41-24 victory. It was pretty spectacular ... in just 10 minutes in the 3rd quarter, 'Bama scored 3 TDs.

But, you gotta check out the locker room celebration ... Saban and his players are dancing wildly ... celebrating the victory and his return to the team.