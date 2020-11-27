Mike Tyson Hitting the Scale for Roy Jones Jr. Fight ... We're Live Streaming!!!

Play video content Exclusive

Wanna see how insanely shredded 54-year-old Mike Tyson is looking for his big fight on Saturday?!!?

Well, park your butt right here because TMZ Sports is about to stream LIVE from the weigh-in for the big Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight ... and it's gonna be awesome!!!

TMZ Sports is at the weigh-in site where both "Iron" Mike and Roy will hit the scales arounds 2pm on Friday afternoon ... and we've been told we'll be speaking with both fighters right before the event begins.

Everyone on the card -- from Jake Paul to Nate Robinson -- is on hand and ready to rock.

The fight is set to go down Saturday night at Staples Center in L.A. -- the weigh-in is taking place at a nearby hotel.

Everyone at the weigh-in site is required to undergo COVID testing -- including our TMZ photog, who will also be mask'd up and keeping his distance.

As we previously reported, both Mike and 51-year-old Roy have made it abundantly clear they will be trying to take each other out from the opening bell of their 8 round exhibition (available on PPV via cable and satellite, and PPV streaming at Triller).

The event is going to be insane -- with performances from huge stars like Lil Wayne, French Montana, DaBaby, YG, Wiz Khalifa and more.

Ne-Yo is doing the national anthem -- and Snoop Dogg will also be involved.

We'll be going live for the weigh-in as soon as we get word the boxers are in the building!!