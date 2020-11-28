Drake and Adonis Share Sweet Moment in this Photo
11/28/2020 8:05 AM PT
Drake is in love ... and it shows.
Drizzy posted this super sweet pic of him, asleep on the shoulder of his son, 3-year-old Adonis, and it kinda melts your heart.
Adonis lives with his mom, Sophie Brussaux, but Drake definitely spends time with his son. When Adonis turned 3 last month, Drake celebrated with him at his Toronto estate. He and Adonis are partying hard, around a swarm of white, black and silver balloons.
Drake was initially coy about his parental status with Adonis, but he officially disclosed their relationship on his 2018 album, "Scorpion."
It's nice to see something this chill and sweet during some pretty awful times ... don't you think?
