Floyd Mayweather To Black Athletes, Stop Mocking Nate Robinson!!!

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather is calling on everyone to stop clowning Nate Robinson for getting knocked out this weekend ... saying, "I will never kick my brother when he’s down."

36-year-old Robinson became a meme on social media in the moments after he was KO'd in his debut boxing match against 23-year-old Jake Paul. Some of the images were straight-up mean.

Woah. Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson in the 2nd round!!! Didn’t realize how much of a beast Jake was. #dubclub #knockout @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/XodzpmT9Mg — Dub Jellison Podcast (@TeamDJP) November 29, 2020 @TeamDJP

Enter Floyd ... who's calling on everyone -- and specifically the Black community -- to back off the ex-NBA star.

"Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers," Mayweather posted on social media.

"I will never kick my brother when he’s down."

Mayweather continued ... "It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort."

Floyd added a "sidenote" at the end of his post -- addressing issues he's had in the past with other Black people.



"The times I’ve had issues with another brother is when they came at me first. I was just defending myself."

As for Nate, he posted on social media after the fight saying he's okay -- and thanked everyone who reached out.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.