Tichina Arnold Says Grammys Epitomize Problem with Award Shows
Tichina Arnold Grammys Plagued by Flawed System ... Unfair to 'Real' Artists!!!
11/30/2020 1:12 PM PT
Tichina Arnold believes there's a real catch-22 with the Grammys right now ... and it may signal the end of the music industry's biggest award having any real significance.
Fresh off co-hosting the 2020 Soul Train Awards, Tichina joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" to address the fallout of some big-name artists -- most notably The Weeknd -- getting snubbed for Grammy nominations last week. She says the major problem is talented artists, whose music is popular, are often a total blind spot for the people in charge of choosing noms.
The Soul Train Awards honored several acts -- like Chris Brown, H.E.R. and Summer Walker -- overlooked for the Grammys' major awards this year ... and Tichina says artists are not only noticing it, but they're fed up.
Halsey, Drake, Elton John and The Weeknd himself have all openly suggested there's a disconnect between the music and most award shows.
Tichina says the problem is compounded because the major awards still have a big impact on revenue for up-and-coming artists -- and that's the real reason getting overlooked sucks for them.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.