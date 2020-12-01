'Jersey Shore' Snooki and Deena Sued by The Meatball Shop Over Merch

Exclusive

"Jersey Shore" stars Snooki and Deena are getting dragged into a food fight, but not in the cafeteria, this one's in court and it's all over their meatball merch.

The Meatball Shop just filed a lawsuit against Snooki and Deena, claiming the duo's meatball merch is full of the New York sandwich shop's trademarks.

As "Jersey Shore" fans surely remember ... Snooki and Deena call themselves the meatballs on the reality show, and now they're using the moniker to sell shirts and hoodies on the Internet.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, The Meatball Shop claims Snooki and Deena straight-up jacked the store's swag and slapped it on a bunch of merchandise ... totally ignoring the restaurant's cease and desist letter.

The Meatball Shop is no fan of Snooki and Deena's side hustle ... in the docs, they say the reality stars' merch is ruining their brand's good name.