Vinny from 'Jersey Shore' Drops $3.5 Million for L.A. Crib

Vinny Guadagnino's got a reason to fist pump -- a new place to get all of his GTL done after dropping a few mil on a new L.A. pad.

The "Jersey Shore" star dropped a cool $3,510,000 for a slick crib above Sunset Plaza in the Hollywood Hills. The 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom crib features breathtaking panoramic views overlooking West Hollywood, Century City and all the way out to the Pacific Ocean.

Vinny's new 2,685 sq. ft. home is pretty private too ... sitting on a cul-de-sac street.

Each room includes incredible views ... especially the soaking tub in the master suite. There's an awesome picture window showcasing a pool, quaint courtyard and city views.

Seriously ... the place is definitely land mine proof. True GTLers know what's up.