Dana White on Floyd vs. Logan Paul, 'Didn't He Get Beat Up By Video Game Kid?'

'Didn't He Get Beat Up By Video Game Kid?!?'

Breaking News

Dana White doesn't mince words -- and when the UFC boss was asked about Floyd Mayweather agreeing to fight Logan Paul, he didn't hold back.

"Yeah ... when people ask me about the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at,” White said Sunday night on the 'Nelk Boys' show on Twitch.

Then he dropped this factoid about Logan ...

"Didn’t that kid get beaten up by the f*cking video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020 @nelkboys

White is referring to Logan's only professional boxing match -- a 2019 sanctioned bout against his YouTube rival, KSI.

Paul fought well -- but ultimately lost in a split decision after 6 rounds.

"Doesn't he weigh 200 pounds too?" White added ... "I dunno. Good luck to him."

As we previously reported, Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is an exhibition -- not a sanctioned bout -- so it won't count on either of their records.

The fight is set for February 20 -- but soooo many questions remain.

Still unclear where the fight will take place? How many rounds will it be? Who will score it? Will they try for knockouts?

White isn't the only one who has doubts about the fight -- boxing star Ryan Garcia also had an interesting reaction after the fight was announced.