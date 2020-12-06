Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Is Set for February, Let's Go!

Breaking News

We told you it was close ... and now it's official -- Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul.

Here's what you need to know ... it's an exhibition boxing match set for Feb. 20, and it's available on Pay-Per-View on Fanmio.

(An "exhibition" means the fight will NOT count on either fighter's professional records)

Floyd is 43-years-old and boasts a legendary 50-0 record as a pro, with wins over all-time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.

Logan is 25-years-old and 0-1 as a pro, after losing a split-decision fight to YouTube star, KSI, back in 2019.

Floyd is 5'8" and last fought at 150 pounds. Logan is 6'2", 200 pounds.

Fanmio -- a site where fans can pay for custom videos from celebs -- says the PPV price is $24.99 right now ... but that number will go up at various benchmarks, until Feb. 11, when the price locks in at $69.99.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we previously reported, Logan's team went to Floyd's camp with an offer for a boxing match earlier this year ... but it wasn't an easy process to get Mayweather to sign the dotted line.

Logan launched a public campaign trashing Floyd everywhere -- and saying he would beat TBE's ass any time, any place ... and finally, Floyd decided to put pen to paper.

Play video content BACKGRID

Floyd responded to Logan on social media in November -- saying, "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020 @FloydMayweather

Logan's only professional fight was against his YouTube rival, KSI, back in Nov. 2019 -- a 6-round fight Paul lost via split decision.

But, the takeaway from that fight was that Logan can scrap -- and the impressive PPV numbers proved he can draw an audience.

Floyd, a master promoter, knows a good thing when he sees it ... he clearly thinks he'll make a ton of money with little-to-no risk.

Remember what Floyd did to Conor McGregor when they fought back 2017?!?!? He dominated the UFC champ while taking a $300 to $400 million payday!!

No word how much each fighter stands to make this time around ... but Floyd wouldn't even consider taking this on if it wasn't a HUGE number.