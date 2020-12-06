Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Is Set for February, Let's Go!
Floyd Mayweather Yep, I'm Fighting Logan Paul Exhibition Boxing Match Set for Feb.
12/6/2020 3:16 PM PT
We told you it was close ... and now it's official -- Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul.
Here's what you need to know ... it's an exhibition boxing match set for Feb. 20, and it's available on Pay-Per-View on Fanmio.
(An "exhibition" means the fight will NOT count on either fighter's professional records)
Floyd is 43-years-old and boasts a legendary 50-0 record as a pro, with wins over all-time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.
Logan is 25-years-old and 0-1 as a pro, after losing a split-decision fight to YouTube star, KSI, back in 2019.
Floyd is 5'8" and last fought at 150 pounds. Logan is 6'2", 200 pounds.
Fanmio -- a site where fans can pay for custom videos from celebs -- says the PPV price is $24.99 right now ... but that number will go up at various benchmarks, until Feb. 11, when the price locks in at $69.99.
As we previously reported, Logan's team went to Floyd's camp with an offer for a boxing match earlier this year ... but it wasn't an easy process to get Mayweather to sign the dotted line.
Logan launched a public campaign trashing Floyd everywhere -- and saying he would beat TBE's ass any time, any place ... and finally, Floyd decided to put pen to paper.
Floyd responded to Logan on social media in November -- saying, "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."
Logan's only professional fight was against his YouTube rival, KSI, back in Nov. 2019 -- a 6-round fight Paul lost via split decision.
But, the takeaway from that fight was that Logan can scrap -- and the impressive PPV numbers proved he can draw an audience.
Floyd, a master promoter, knows a good thing when he sees it ... he clearly thinks he'll make a ton of money with little-to-no risk.
Remember what Floyd did to Conor McGregor when they fought back 2017?!?!? He dominated the UFC champ while taking a $300 to $400 million payday!!
No word how much each fighter stands to make this time around ... but Floyd wouldn't even consider taking this on if it wasn't a HUGE number.
Things are going well for the Paul brothers -- Logan's lil' bro, Jake Paul, just beat the hell out of ex-NBA star, Nate Robinson, and EVERY fighter (and non-fighter) on the planet is angling for the next fight with him.