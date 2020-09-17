Floyd Mayweather Approached for Logan Paul Boxing Match ... No Deal Yet

Exclusive

Sources close to Mayweather tell TMZ Sports the undefeated legend has been approached with an offer to fight the YouTube star sometime in 2020 ... but as of now, no one has signed on the dotted line.

We're told the fight was not pitched as a sanctioned bout -- but rather an exhibition.

Paul has been looking for a big name opponent ever since his last fight against KSI back in Sept. 2019.

Remember, Paul was in talks to fight Antonio Brown ... but things fizzled mainly due to issues in AB's personal life.

Now, there have been rumblings about 43-year-old Mayweather stepping in to take on 25-year-old Paul ... but we're told it's far from a done deal and right now Floyd is leaning toward "no."

We saw Logan at LAX on Wednesday and asked him about the situation -- and while he was mostly tight-lipped, it's clear he wants the fight to happen.

"You know I can't say sh*t right now," Paul says ... while noting his hands are still up to date.