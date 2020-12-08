Manny Ramirez Blown Off By Clueless Red Sox Fan In Australia, Hilarious Video!

Play video content Breaking News rachel.balkovec / TikTok

Manny Ramirez is a Boston legend -- so when he saw a man wearing a Red Sox hat in Australia, he wanted to give the guy a thrill!

What he got instead was the cold shoulder -- the guy didn't have a CLUE he was talking to THE Manny Ramirez ... and the whole exchange is pretty hilarious!

The Tik Tok video was shot by Rachel Balkovec -- a hitting coach for the NY Yankees who also works for the Sydney Bluesox in Australia.

And, since Manny signed a 1-year deal with the Bluesox back in August, the two have been working together Down Under.

The two hit up a local restaurant, which is where Manny -- who made 8 All-Star teams during his run with the Sox -- saw a man wearing a Boston hat.

"Excuse me, nice hat! Can I ask you a question?" Manny said to the man ... "Who's your favorite player?"

The man -- clearly clueless he's talking to the 2004 World Series MVP -- replied, "Are you serious?! It's my girlfriend. Why?"

Dude, chill!!!

Manny didn't want any smoke -- and responded, "No, no, no ... it's just a nice hat" ... before walking off.

Hey, props to Manny for TRYING to make a cool moment with an alleged fan in a foreign country.