Lamar Jackson Says Battle W/ COVID Was Awful, 'Wouldn't Wish That On Nobody'

Lamar Jackson says coronavirus hit him hard as an NFL linebacker ... telling reporters Tuesday night he was sick as a dog with COVID and he "wouldn't wish that on nobody."

The league's reigning MVP was diagnosed around Thanksgiving after displaying some symptoms ... and when Jackson was asked about his ensuing battle with the virus, the QB said it was all rough.

In fact, the 23-year-old Ravens star says he's STILL having a hard time tasting and smelling things.

"I had flu-like symptoms," LJ said after dominating the Cowboys, 34-17 ... "I guess my sense of taste and smell is going to come back sooner or later."

"But, I'm good now. I wouldn't wish that on nobody, though. It's not good to have."

Jackson took about two weeks to beat the virus ... and based on his play against Dallas on Tuesday -- it doesn't seem it should affect his game too much going forward.

LJ scored 3 touchdowns in the Ravens' rout ... and ran for 94 yards on just 13 carries.