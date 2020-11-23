Baltimore's Top 2 RBs Test Positive for COVID, Out for 'Thursday Night Football'

Breaking News

Horrible news for the Baltimore Ravens -- the team's top 2 running backs, Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, have tested positive for COVID ... and will NOT play on Thursday night.

So, first and foremost ... prayers up for a speedy recovery.

Secondly ... GO GRAB GUS EDWARDS FOR YOUR FANTASY TEAM RIGHT NOW.

Both Ingram and Dobbins tested positive on Monday -- leading Baltimore to shut down the team facility ASAP.

The team noted defensive lineman Brandon Williams was also put on the COVID list because he's considered a close contact. He's also out for Thursday.

The Ravens (6-4) are slated to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on 'TNF' -- with Gus Edwards now expected to get the majority of the workload at running back.

Running back Justice Hill is also expected to see more playing time.

Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, said the team reopened the facility Monday afternoon -- and it seems the plan is to play Thursday as scheduled.

"We're just carrying forward with our normal schedule at this point, working hard and getting ready for a big challenge Thursday night against the undefeated Steelers," Harbaugh said.