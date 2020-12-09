Shark Attacks Surfer In Hawaii Forcing Pro Surf Competition to Suspend Action

A recreational surfer was attacked by a shark in Maui on Tuesday -- forcing a pro surfing competition to go on hold until it's safe to get back in the water.

Officials in Hawaii confirm a 56-year-old man was badly injured in the attack while paddling out at Honolua Bay.

The details of his injuries are unclear but officials say the man was treated on shore and then raced to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources released pictures of the surfer's board ... and it looks like a prop from a "Jaws" movie.

The shark attack took place near the World Surfing League's Maui Women's Pro surf contest ... and event organizers decided to suspend action out of an abundance of caution.

"There will be no competition at the Maui Pro [Tuesday] following a shark incident involving a recreational surfer this morning at Honolua Bay," the WSL said in a statement.

"The WSL is working with authorities and our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The Maui Pro is on hold until further notice."

The DNLR says both county and state officials are working on the situation and evaluating the danger.