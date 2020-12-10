Larry Fitzgerald Says He Lost 9 Lbs In Battle W/ COVID, Still Can't Smell

Breaking News

One of the best football players EVER says COVID-19 whooped his butt ... with Larry Fitzgerald telling reporters Thursday he lost NINE POUNDS while battling the virus.

... oh, and the future Hall of Famer says he's STILL having trouble smelling and tasting things.

The Arizona Cardinals superstar tested positive for coronavirus in the last week of November ... and in his first meeting with media members since the diagnosis, Fitz explained it wasn't fun at all.

Larry Fitzgerald said he feels a lot better now since, but still can’t taste or smell anything due to COVID. Added: “There were a couple days I didn’t feel great.”



He dropped about 9lbs, and with all the free time he had, he re-did his will pic.twitter.com/mfQuOqJZBE — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 10, 2020 @ByKimberleyA

"There were a couple days I didn’t feel great," the 37-year-old said ... adding all of the reports of coronavirus deaths had him terrified.

Fitz explained he lost weight and actually re-worked his will while he was sick ... saying, "You reevaluate things."

Fortunately, Larry has been testing negative the past few days ... and he was activated from the Cardinals' COVID/Reserve list earlier this week.