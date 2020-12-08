Dez Bryant Quits Season After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Breaking News

There won't be a revenge game OR a comeback season for Dez Bryant ... the Ravens WR just quit the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign after testing positive for COVID-19 minutes before kickoff against the Cowboys.

The 32-year-old vet documented the bizarre chain of events on Twitter minutes ago ... saying he was warming up for Tuesday night's game when he was pulled off the field for a coronavirus test -- and it came back positive.

"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my s**t come back positive," Dez tweeted. "I tested positive for Covid WTF."

"The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine.... this s**t do not make sense to me."

It's already been a tough road back to the gridiron for the former All-Pro receiver -- he suffered an Achilles injury in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 ... and was hoping to make an impact in Baltimore.

So far, he's had 3 game appearances and 4 receptions for 28 yards for the Ravens.

And, that may be all he'll rack up for the season ... 'cause Dez just tweeted he's done.