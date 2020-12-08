Dez Bryant Quits Season After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Dez Bryant Tests Positive For COVID-19 ... Quits Season
12/8/2020 5:18 PM PT
There won't be a revenge game OR a comeback season for Dez Bryant ... the Ravens WR just quit the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign after testing positive for COVID-19 minutes before kickoff against the Cowboys.
The 32-year-old vet documented the bizarre chain of events on Twitter minutes ago ... saying he was warming up for Tuesday night's game when he was pulled off the field for a coronavirus test -- and it came back positive.
"Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my s**t come back positive," Dez tweeted. "I tested positive for Covid WTF."
"The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine.... this s**t do not make sense to me."
It's already been a tough road back to the gridiron for the former All-Pro receiver -- he suffered an Achilles injury in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 ... and was hoping to make an impact in Baltimore.
So far, he's had 3 game appearances and 4 receptions for 28 yards for the Ravens.
And, that may be all he'll rack up for the season ... 'cause Dez just tweeted he's done.
"Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this."