Dez Bryant Arrives In Baltimore For Ravens Tryout ... I Wanna Play With Lamar!!!

Dez Bryant has officially touched down in Baltimore ... next stop, a new contract with the Ravens?!

The former NFL superstar was at BWI Airport in Maryland Tuesday making his way to the Ravens' practice facility for a much-anticipated tryout ... and the dude seems PUMPED!!

The ex-Dallas Cowboys WR said straight-up "it'd be fun" to join the Ravens ... before adding he wants to play with Lamar Jackson BADLY!!!

"He the man," Dez said of the Baltimore QB. "He the man. Hell yeah. I've been rooting for Lamar since his Louisville days. Anybody that knows me knows that!"

Of course, there are a few hurdles Dez has to jump through before the Jackson-to-Bryant connection can be a reality.

Per NFL rules, Bryant must pass COVID testing prior to taking the field ... and even then, he's got to prove to Ravens coaches he still belongs in the league.

Remember, the 31-year-old hasn't played a down in the league since the 2017 season ... and has suffered through a blown-out Achilles in the meantime.

But, Dez has been working like a mad man to get back ... and, judging by his swagger at the airport Tuesday, dude's clearly confident heading into the tryout.