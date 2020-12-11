NFL's Teair Tart Banned For Stomping On Browns Star In Dirty Play Caught On Video

Breaking News

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart has been officially banned for one game ... after he was caught on video stomping on the back of a Cleveland Browns star's leg.

Tart had appealed the 1-game suspension this week ... but the NFL upheld the ban on Friday -- 'cause, well, the whole incident was clear as day on camera.

In Sunday's Browns vs. Titans game ... Tart blew through the backfield but couldn't make the play. On his way back up the field, Tart JUMPED on Cleveland star O-lineman Wyatt Teller with one leg.

Check out the clip ... the play was SUPER dirty -- Tart put his spike right into Teller's hamstring.

Fortunately for the Browns, Teller avoided injury ... but the play will cost Tart and the Titans -- the NFL has now barred the dude from suiting up for Tennessee's game against Jacksonville on Sunday.