NFL's Teair Tart Banned For Stomping On Browns Star In Dirty Play Caught On Video

Titans' Teair Tart Banned For Stomping On Browns Star ... Dirty Play Caught On Video
12/11/2020 7:46 AM PT
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart has been officially banned for one game ... after he was caught on video stomping on the back of a Cleveland Browns star's leg.
Tart had appealed the 1-game suspension this week ... but the NFL upheld the ban on Friday -- 'cause, well, the whole incident was clear as day on camera.
The #NFL has affirmed the 1-game suspension of #Titans Teair Tart for stepping on #Browns OL Wyatt Teller pic.twitter.com/JpLWP20RTu— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2020 @NFL_DovKleiman
In Sunday's Browns vs. Titans game ... Tart blew through the backfield but couldn't make the play. On his way back up the field, Tart JUMPED on Cleveland star O-lineman Wyatt Teller with one leg.
Check out the clip ... the play was SUPER dirty -- Tart put his spike right into Teller's hamstring.
Fortunately for the Browns, Teller avoided injury ... but the play will cost Tart and the Titans -- the NFL has now barred the dude from suiting up for Tennessee's game against Jacksonville on Sunday.
Tart -- a 23-year-old undrafted rookie out of FIU -- has played in 5 games for Tennessee this season ... logging 2 tackles and 2 QB hits.