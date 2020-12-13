Proud Boys Violently Clash With Black Lives Matter Protesters

12/13/2020 7:35 AM PT

A Pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. turned violent Saturday night as members of Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed ... and it was ugly.

Proud Boys protesters viciously attacked a couple ... beating on them as they tried to escape. Members of the far-right group burned a Black Lives Matter banner, and the vandalism and violence escalated as the night wore on.

In all, 23 people were arrested. Four people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Two cops were also injured and taken to the hospital.

10 people were arrested for assault, 6 for assault on a police officer, 4 for riotous acts, 2 for crossing a police line and one for possession of an illegal weapon.

Check out the videos ... you hear one of the Proud Boys say, "The fight has just begun."

At one point cops formed a human barricade in an effort to separate the 2 groups, and almost immediately explosive projectiles were hurled at the crowd.

Scary times.

