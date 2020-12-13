Proud Boys Violently Clash With Black Lives Matter Protesters

A Pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. turned violent Saturday night as members of Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed ... and it was ugly.

Donald Trump’s Proud boys got the message loud and clear.



“The fight has just begun.”



Here is a video of them chasing and beating a couple.



This is ugly to watch.

Proud Boys protesters viciously attacked a couple ... beating on them as they tried to escape. Members of the far-right group burned a Black Lives Matter banner, and the vandalism and violence escalated as the night wore on.

In all, 23 people were arrested. Four people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Two cops were also injured and taken to the hospital.

10 people were arrested for assault, 6 for assault on a police officer, 4 for riotous acts, 2 for crossing a police line and one for possession of an illegal weapon.

DC: Antifa/BLM begin to lob explosive projectiles at Trump Supporters outside of their hotel



MPD then moves in#tatumreport #drewhernandez pic.twitter.com/LhTB3HE6ZD — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) December 12, 2020 @DrewHLive

At one point cops formed a human barricade in an effort to separate the 2 groups, and almost immediately explosive projectiles were hurled at the crowd.