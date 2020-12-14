Raiders' Trent Brown Rocks Black Lives Matter Facemask During Pregame

12/14/2020 6:13 AM PT
Ever seen a facemask with a FIST designed in the grill?!?

Las Vegas Raiders star lineman Trent Brown found one -- and rocked the hell out of it during pregame warmups before taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

The design is the same one used in Black Lives Matter imagery -- a closed, raised fist.

We know what you're thinking ... no, the facemask is not legal to use during the game -- so Brown swapped it out with a standard facemask by the time the game kicked off.

We've seen wild cut facemasks in the past -- but never one with a political statement weaved into the design!

The facemask looked awesome -- but it didn't provide the spark the Raiders needed ... they ended up getting blown out by the Colts in a 44 to 27 beatdown.

The Raiders are now in a tough spot with a 7-6 record and need a miracle to make the post-season.

