Raiders Hit with Huge Fine, Stripped of Draft Pick Over COVID Violations

The NFL just dropped the hammer on the Las Vegas Raiders for repeatedly violating COVID-19 protocols ... stripping the team of a draft pick and levying huge fines.

The league made the moves Thursday, according to multiple reports ... taking away Vegas' 6th-round pick in the 2021 draft and fining the team $500,000.

Head coach Jon Gruden was also hit with an additional $150K fine.

As for the rules the Raiders violated ... ESPN's Adam Schefter says there were several, including Gruden continually dropping his mask on the sideline.

The NFL, per Schefter, also punished the Raiders for players not properly wearing face coverings at a Darren Waller fundraiser event in September.

Schefter added the Raiders also allowed an unauthorized guest into their locker room earlier this season -- a big no-no in pandemic times.

Of course, this ain't the first time the Raiders were punished for violating coronavirus protocols ... back in Sept., Gruden and the team were fined for the coach not properly wearing a face-covering during games.

In October, Raiders players were hit with fines for the mask violations at Waller's event as well.