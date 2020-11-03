NFL Fines JuJu Smith-Schuster $5k for Sock Violation, Seriously

Breaking News

The NFL ain't messing around with its sock policy -- hitting 2 star Pittsburgh Steelers players with $5k fines for showing too much leg during a game!

Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner were both flagged by the league for breaking the dress code -- which requires players to wear their socks all the way up to their pants.

The league sent a letter to both JuJu and Conner claiming they broke the sock rule during the Oct. 25 game against the Tenessee Titans.

"Specifically, your stockings failed to cover your lower leg," the letter said. Juju later posted the note to social media.

Both players can appeal the fine ... but $5k won't set them back TOO much, even though they're both still on their rookie deals.

Besides the dress code fines, the Steelers are on fire this season -- they're currently 7-0 (the NFL's only unbeaten team) and looking like world-beaters.

23-year-old Juju's hauled in 39 passes for 346 yards and 3 TDs so far this season.