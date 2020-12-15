No Doubt Drummer Adrian Young 'Memba Him?!
12/15/2020 12:01 AM PT
Long Beach-local Adrian Young shot to stardom in the late '90s, along with his wacky persona and fast tempo percussions, as the drummer in the super popular punk/ska band No Doubt ... who released a string of awesome songs including "Spiderwebs," "Just A Girl," "Sunday Morning" and many more on their breakthrough album "Tragic Kingdom."
Adrian Young shared the stage with some awesome No Doubt artists including the calm and cool bassist, Tony Kanal, the go-to guitarist, Tom Dumont ... and of course, the band's leading lady, Gwen Stefani.