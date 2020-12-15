Viral 'Dreams' Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca Tests Positive for COVID

Exclusive

The Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- who's had some life-changing positive moments this year -- is now battling the coronavirus.

Our sources tell us Nathan and his fiancée, Estela Chavez, recently tested positive for COVID-19. He's been doing a lot of traveling ever since he gained worldwide fame from his video going viral.

After Nathan got engaged in Las Vegas in November, he headed to Los Angeles. We're told he spent a week here earlier this month working on several projects and believes that's when he caught the virus.

Our sources say Nathan, who lives in Idaho, flew to and from L.A. because he didn't want to make the long drive and put miles on his brand new truck from Ocean Spray.

It was his first time traveling by plane.

Nathan and Estela started feeling COVID symptoms 4 days after returning home from L.A. ... including headaches, fever, coughing, congestion and difficulty breathing. Our sources say the couple took a COVID test Monday and just got back their results.

He's had to cancel a gig scheduled for Wednesday due to the positive test -- and he's also pumping the brakes on a family vacation he was planning for the holidays.