Adam Levine Takes Ferrari Victory Lap After Raising $750k for Charity

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are celebrating a partnership with Ferrari that raised 6-figures for Save the Children, and raised Adam's heart rate with a thrilling test-drive.

The Maroon 5 frontman recently took a spin in Ferrari's new coupe, the Roma, and posted a series of videos showing just how psyched he was behind the wheel ... as he should be, and not just because of the car.

Adam and his supermodel wife teamed up to bring one of the first Romas to the United States for a charity auction. The stunning whip has a price tag around $220,000, but it went for $750,000 in the Sotheby's auction!!! All proceeds went to Save the Children.

Adam owns a bunch of classic and exotic cars, but was NOT the lucky buyer at auction. However, Ferrari did let him and Behati experience the Roma during what looks like a ride around SoCal.

The Roma has 611 horsepower and a top speed of about 200 mph, and Adam put those ponies to work ... getting up to 182 km/h, or about 110 mph.

As for the charity auction, Save the Children has worked tirelessly during COVID-19 to make sure underprivileged kids have books, supplies and virtual learning tools -- so the money is certainly going to a great place.