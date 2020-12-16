Golfer Risks Life to Grab Golf Ball Off Live Gator, 'It's Gonna Whip You!'

'It's Gonna Whip You with That Tail!!!'

BRO, IT'S NOT WORTH IT!!!

A golfer in Florida risked his own life to retrieve a golf ball off a live alligator's tail -- and the video is wild!!

The man shooting the footage is Kyle Downes -- who was golfing with his brother on Dec. 14 at the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral, FL when they stumbled upon the MASSIVE gator.

Kyle's brother noticed a golf ball resting on the tail and decided he was going to try and retrieve it ... so naturally, Kyle whipped out his cell phone and hit record.

You can hear Kyle warn his brother, "It's gonna whip you with that tail dude!!!"

But, his bro soldiered on ... and successfully grabbed the ball as the gator charged into the water.

And, get this, the gator is sorta famous at the golf course -- he's a 10-footer named Charlie ... apparently a local celebrity, according to NBC2.

Fortunately, no one was harmed -- neither the human nor the animal -- but don't forget how dangerous these gators can be.